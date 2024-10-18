Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index rises 1.90%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index rises 1.90%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Private Bank index closed up 1.90% at 25984.1 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Axis Bank Ltd added 5.74%, ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.70% and RBL Bank Ltd jumped 1.39%. The Nifty Private Bank index is up 14.00% over last one year compared to the 26.65% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 1.57% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.42% to close at 24854.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.27% to close at 81224.75 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rate cut at this stage will be premature and very risky: RBI Governor Das

India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS 1st Test Day 3: Fifties from Kohli and Sarfaraz keep India afloat

100,000 Indian students can join AICTE's green internship programme

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Net profit rises 70% to Rs 209 crore

38 Naxals carrying Rs 2.6 cr bounty killed in encounter: Chhattisgarh cops

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story