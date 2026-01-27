TVS Motor Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3533.5, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 51.28% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% rally in NIFTY and a 18.85% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3533.5, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 25098.05. The Sensex is at 81588.28, up 0.06%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has eased around 1.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26804.55, down 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.89 lakh shares in last one month.