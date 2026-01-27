Associate Sponsors

Dynamic Cables jumps after PAT rises 42% YoY in Q3

Jan 27 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Dynamic Cables surged 7.79% to Rs 303 after the company reported 42% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.42 crore on a 19% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 298.76 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 270.59 crore, up 16% YoY.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 30.04 crore in Q3 FY26, up by 43% from Rs 21.03 crore registered in Q3 FY25.

Dynamic Cables is manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to government discoms, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, industrial and export clients.

