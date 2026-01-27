Kirloskar Pneumatic Company jumps on PLI white goods selection, strong Q3 show

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 2.99% to Rs 1,098.05 after the company was provisionally selected by the Government of India in the latest round of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods.

The provisional selection positions the company to benefit from government incentives aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of white goods. Under the PLI framework, eligible companies receive incentives linked to incremental sales and committed investments, supporting capacity expansion and localisation.

According to an official release dated January 23, the PLI scheme for white goods, covering air conditioners and LED lights, is expected to attract investments of Rs 11,198 crore from 85 companies over the scheme period. In the fourth round, five applicants were provisionally selected with a combined committed investment of Rs 863 crore, while eight other applications were referred to a committee of experts for further evaluation.

Kirloskar Pneumatic has committed an investment of Rs 320 crore to manufacture key components such as compressors, motors, heat exchangers and sheet metal parts. Companies selected in this round are expected to generate total production worth Rs 8,337.24 crore and create 1,799 additional direct jobs by FY28. Overall, the 85 companies approved under the scheme are projected to deliver cumulative production of around Rs 1.90 lakh crore. The initiative aims to significantly raise domestic value addition from the current 20-25% to 75-80% and strengthen Indias position in global supply chains for air conditioners and LED lighting products. The PLI scheme for white goods was approved in April 2021 with a total outlay of Rs 6,238 crore and is being implemented from FY22 to FY29. It offers incentives ranging from 6% to 4% on incremental sales over a five-year period, following a base year and gestation phase, to encourage large-scale domestic manufacturing of critical components.

Separately, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company reported a solid performance for the quarter ended December 2025. On a consolidated basis, net profit came in at Rs 42.2 crore, up 15.9% YoY from Rs 36.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, profit declined 3% QoQ from Rs 43.5 crore reported in the September quarter. Net sales rose 18.8% YoY to Rs 406.9 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 342.6 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 5.3% QoQ from Rs 386.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit before tax stood at Rs 58.9 crore, marking a 20.7% YoY increase over Rs 48.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, PBT edged up 2.6% QoQ from Rs 57.4 crore in Q2 FY26.