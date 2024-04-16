TVS Motor Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1966, down 1.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.08% in last one year as compared to a 24.77% rally in NIFTY and a 66.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1966, down 1.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 22093.55. The Sensex is at 72723.77, down 0.92%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has lost around 3.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21680.3, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1975.3, down 1.52% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 47.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

