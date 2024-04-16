SSWL rises on bagging aluminum wheels contract

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) advanced 2.57% to Rs 229.80 after it signed alloy wheel supply agreement with one of the top passenger car manufacturers in India.

The company stated that it is in a strategic partnership for supply of aluminum wheels besides steel wheels.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.76% to Rs 59.41 crore on 18.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,110.30 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News