Exide Industries Ltd spurts 8.06%

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 442, up 8.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 134.98% in last one year as compared to a 24.91% gain in NIFTY and a 66.67% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 442, up 8.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 22118.2. The Sensex is at 72850.9, down 0.75%. Exide Industries Ltd has added around 43.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21680.3, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 479.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 135.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 437.5, up 7.01% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is up 134.98% in last one year as compared to a 24.91% gain in NIFTY and a 66.67% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

