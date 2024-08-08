TVS Motor launches colour options in TVS NTORQ 125 and Race XP series

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
TVS Motor Company (TVSM) today announced the launch of new colour variants to the TVS NTORQ 125 and the Race XP series. The new options will appeal to varied preferences. The TVS NTORQ 125 targets young professionals seeking a perfect blend of style and performance. The Race XP is designed for thrillseekers who look for unparalleled power.

There has been a notable shift in consumer preferences towards minimalist and modern product designs. TVS NTORQ 125 is therefore widening its base with a trio of vibrant and striking colour options - Turquoise, Harlequin Blue and Nardo Grey.Additionally, TVS NTORQ Race XP has launched a matte black special edition that combines multiple textures on black, ranging from matte and glossy piano black. The new colour variants of TVS NTORQ are done as an expression of the rider's vibrant personalities.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

