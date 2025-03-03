TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 10% YoY in Feb'25

TVS Motor Company rose 2.21% to Rs 2,274.55 after the company's total sales jumped 10% to 403,976 units in February 2025 as against 368,424 units in February 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 10%, with sales increasing from 391,889 units in February 2025 to 357,810 units in February 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 276,072 units in February 2025, up 3% from 267,502 units sold in February 2024.

Motorcycle sales were at 192,960 units in February 2025, registering a growth of 5% compared with Rs 184,023 units in February 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 24%, with sales increasing from 164,415 units in February 2025 to 132,152 units in February 2024.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales surged by 34% YoY, with the number of units sold increasing to 24,017 in February 2025 from 17,959 in February 2024.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 26%, with sales increasing from 124,993 units in February 2025 to 98,856 units in February 2024.

The companys two-wheeler exports registered sales of 12,087 units in February 2025, up 14% YoY.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two- and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement, have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

The companys standalone net profit rose 4.24% to Rs 618.48 crore on 10.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,097.05 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

