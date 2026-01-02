INR recovers some lost ground in opening trades

The Indian rupee commenced marginally higher on Friday tracking weakness in greenback overseas. Local shares opening a tad higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from other Asian markets also supported the counter. INR opened at Rs 89.95 per dollar and fell to low of 89.98 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 89.98 against the US dollar, the first trading session of 2026, as sustained foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities dented investor sentiments. The USD/INR pair traded in a tight range, as support from easing crude oil prices was offset by a positive tone in the US dollar index and foreign fund outflows. The Indian rupee declined on the first day of the year, after registering a 5 per cent slump in 2025, as significant fund outflows kept dollar demand elevated and the rupee under pressure.

