National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.46%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 19.76% over last one month compared to 9.35% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.18% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 1.46% today to trade at Rs 319.1. The BSE Metal index is up 0.28% to quote at 37218.88. The index is up 9.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 1.23% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 0.99% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 27.69 % over last one year compared to the 6.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 19.76% over last one month compared to 9.35% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.18% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 29771 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 319.95 on 31 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 140 on 07 Apr 2025.