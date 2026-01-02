ITC Ltd Falls 4.33%

ITC Ltd has lost 13.07% over last one month compared to 2.39% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.18% rise in the SENSEX

ITC Ltd lost 4.33% today to trade at Rs 348.2. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.24% to quote at 19694.68. The index is down 2.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd decreased 3.69% and Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd lost 2.14% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 6.61 % over last one year compared to the 6.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.