ITC Ltd Falls 4.33%

ITC Ltd has lost 13.07% over last one month compared to 2.39% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.18% rise in the SENSEX
ITC Ltd lost 4.33% today to trade at Rs 348.2. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.24% to quote at 19694.68. The index is down 2.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd decreased 3.69% and Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd lost 2.14% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 6.61 % over last one year compared to the 6.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
ITC Ltd has lost 13.07% over last one month compared to 2.39% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.18% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10.43 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 471.3 on 01 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 346.6 on 02 Jan 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content