The Board of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation at its meeting held on 21 February 2024 has approved the allotment of 5,69,800 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a price of Rs 351 per share (including premium of Rs 346) aggregating to an amount of Rs 19.99 crore through preferential issue to M/s. Asscher Enterprises who is a Promoter of the Company.

