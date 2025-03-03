Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 6,620 equity shares under ESOP

TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 6,620 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions has allotted 6,620 equity shares of Re 1/- each, fully paid-up, pursuant to exercise of options under MIP I and MIP II. The equity shares allotted under MIP I and MIP II shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of TVS SCS in all respects. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 44,11,62,877/- comprising of 44,11,62,877 equity shares of Re 1/- each, fully paid-up to Rs 44,11,69,497/- comprising of 44,11,69,497 equity shares of Re 1/- each.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

