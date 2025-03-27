TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints R Vaidhyanathan as CFO

With effect from 01 April 2025

The Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions has appointed R Vaidhyanathan, who is currently the Deputy Global CFO of the Company as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 01 April 2025. Ravi Prakash Bhagavathula, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will move to a new role within TVS SCS group, as Head of Strategic Initiatives based out of Singapore, and will consequently cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the Company from 31 March 2025.

