Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility strengthens its fleet operations

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility is further strengthening its presence in fleet operations and last-mile delivery mobility. Following the successful deployment of 100 electric two-wheelers in Hyderabad, the company, in partnership with SpeedForcEV, is now deploying 400 electric two-wheelers across Kolkata, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

The success of the Hyderabad deployment has generated significant demand from various industry players and regions across India. Wardwizard's comprehensive end-to-end solutions, coupled with its extensive service network, have ensured record uptime for vehicles, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling delivery partners to exceed revenue expectations. This latest expansion will further strengthen the Quick Commerce and E-Commerce sectors by optimizing delivery operations for leading industry players.

Expanding beyond two-wheelers, Wardwizard, in collaboration with SpeedForcEV and Cabeys (a ride-hailing platform), will also deploy 200 L5 passenger electric three-wheelers in Maharashtra. This initiative aims to provide auto drivers with greater earning opportunities while offering daily commuters faster and more cost-effective transportation options.

Additionally, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has recently collaborated with AmpVolts, a key partner instrumental in this expansion. AmpVolts' extensive EV charging network will play a crucial role in ensuring seamless operations for the deployed fleet, further reinforcing Wardwizard's commitment to building a comprehensive and sustainable EV ecosystem.

Speaking on the expansion, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, said, The noteworthy success of our Hyderabad deployment has proven the efficiency and reliability of our integrated fleet solutions. With the deployment of 400 electric two-wheelers and the plan to deploy 200 L5 passenger electric three-wheelers in the ride-hailing sector, we are enhancing efficiency for both delivery partners and daily commuters through reliable, high-performance EVs. Features like a long-range battery and seamless charging make it an ideal solution for last-mile mobility. With low operational costs, our fleet partners can maximize savings while contributing to a greener future. We aim to deploy 5000 L5 Passenger electric three-wheelers in the ride-hailing sector across various Indian states in FY 25-26. Our partnerships with SpeedForcEV, AmpVolts and Cabeys strengthen our vision of making electric mobility accessible, reliable, and financially rewarding for all stakeholders.

