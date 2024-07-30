Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 33.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 398.61 croreNet profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 33.39% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 398.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 363.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales398.61363.76 10 OPM %17.9216.87 -PBDT60.0148.38 24 PBT41.3132.11 29 NP31.7223.78 33
