Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 33.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 33.39% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 398.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 363.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.398.61363.7617.9216.8760.0148.3841.3132.1131.7223.78

