Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 33.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 398.61 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 33.39% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 398.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 363.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales398.61363.76 10 OPM %17.9216.87 -PBDT60.0148.38 24 PBT41.3132.11 29 NP31.7223.78 33

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

