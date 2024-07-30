Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 65.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.77% to Rs 718.29 crore

Net profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 65.84% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.77% to Rs 718.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 654.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales718.29654.38 10 OPM %17.2918.56 -PBDT102.20106.35 -4 PBT11.8333.62 -65 NP8.5224.94 -66

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

