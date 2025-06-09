Twenty Five South Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 372.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.28% to Rs 7.90 crore

Net loss of Twenty Five South Realty reported to Rs 372.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 201.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.28% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 195.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 273.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 93.35% to Rs 49.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 738.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.