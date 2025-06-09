Port Shipping Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Port Shipping Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 59.09% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.