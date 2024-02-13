Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 6.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 10.88% to Rs 22.22 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 6.13% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 22.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.22.2220.0421.7427.106.346.655.866.224.294.57

