Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 6.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 10.88% to Rs 22.22 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 6.13% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 22.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales22.2220.04 11 OPM %21.7427.10 -PBDT6.346.65 -5 PBT5.866.22 -6 NP4.294.57 -6

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

