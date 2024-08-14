Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 21.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 8.69 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 21.76% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.699.97 -13 OPM %20.3711.84 -PBDT2.552.14 19 PBT2.351.93 22 NP2.351.93 22

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

