Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 21.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 8.69 croreNet profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 21.76% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.699.97 -13 OPM %20.3711.84 -PBDT2.552.14 19 PBT2.351.93 22 NP2.351.93 22
