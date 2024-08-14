Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 21.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 8.69 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 21.76% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.699.9720.3711.842.552.142.351.932.351.93

