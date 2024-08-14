Garnet Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4364.71% to Rs 15.18 croreNet profit of Garnet Construction reported to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4364.71% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.180.34 4365 OPM %65.74-129.41 -PBDT9.82-0.61 LP PBT9.75-0.68 LP NP7.25-0.67 LP
