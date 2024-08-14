Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Solid Stone Company standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales decline 29.57% to Rs 4.24 crore

Net profit of Solid Stone Company declined 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.57% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.246.02 -30 OPM %17.9218.94 -PBDT0.280.57 -51 PBT0.050.35 -86 NP0.040.26 -85

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

