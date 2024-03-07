U. H. Zaveri Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SBFC Finance Ltd, Bengal & Assam Company Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2024.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 40.62 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

SBFC Finance Ltd tumbled 7.53% to Rs 84.76. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 79.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd lost 6.85% to Rs 8348.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 934 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd plummeted 6.41% to Rs 13.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62603 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd pared 6.30% to Rs 69.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

