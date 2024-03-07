Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 90.4 points or 0.72% at 12386.9 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 2.51%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.58%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.44%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.35%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.04%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.87%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.82%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.58%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (up 1.63%), Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 1.4%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 1.3%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 66.24 or 0.09% at 74152.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.5 points or 0.16% at 22509.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 389.34 points or 0.88% at 44732.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 92.53 points or 0.69% at 13525.38.

On BSE,2226 shares were trading in green, 1556 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

