UCBs need to identify and manage emerging risks

Reserve Bank of Indias Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has outlined in a speech Reserve Banks Supervisory expectations and asserted that effective assurance functions play a crucial role in safeguarding the financial soundness of banks, as well as upholding the trust of their customers and other stakeholders. He stressed upon the need to identify and manage the emerging risks as well as the changing dynamics of the traditional risks, for which the internal control systems should be continuously updated and strengthened. He emphasized that the Reserve Bank would continue to follow its zero-tolerance policy towards poor governance practices, if any, identified in the UCBs in line with its overall approach to the financial sector. He made these comments at RBIs conference for the Heads of Assurance Functions (i.e., Chief Compliance Officers, Chief Risk Officers and Heads of Internal Audit) of select Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs).

