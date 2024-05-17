Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company launches new Black Edition of TVS Apache RTR 160 series

TVS Motor Company launches new Black Edition of TVS Apache RTR 160 series

May 17 2024
TVS Motor Company launched A Blaze of Black' Dark Edition variant of the TVS Apache 160 series motorcycles, namely the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V. The Apache RTR 160 4V is India's most powerful 160cc oil cooled motorcycle putting out 17.6 PS @ 9250 power. Both motorcycles come with best-in-segment performance features including three ride modes, digital LCD cluster, LED headlamp and taillamp and GTT. The segment first ride modes are a combination of engine and ABS mode to give 3 modes Sport, Urban and Rain which are engineered for different riding environments.

May 17 2024

