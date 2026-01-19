UCO Bank gains for fifth session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.87, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.97% in last one year as compared to a 9.35% gain in NIFTY and a 40.7% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.87, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25527. The Sensex is at 83031.78, down 0.64%. UCO Bank has added around 3% in last one month.