Board of Paras approves incorporation of new subsidiary named Paras Semiconductor

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 19 January 2026

The board of Paras Defence and Space Technologies at its meeting held on 19 January 2026 has approved incorporation of a subsidiary named Paras Semiconductors.

The new subsidiary will be setting up State-of-the-Art Advanced Heterogeneous Packaging and 3D Packaging OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing), with a focus on AI, High Performance Computing (HPC), Networking, and Data Center Applications.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

