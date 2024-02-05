Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

UCO Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
SJVN Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, General Insurance Corporation of India and NHPC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2024.

UCO Bank surged 16.52% to Rs 59.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 192.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

SJVN Ltd soared 15.47% to Rs 164.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank spiked 15.23% to Rs 64.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 153.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India jumped 14.34% to Rs 431.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

NHPC Ltd rose 12.18% to Rs 112.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 271.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 112.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

