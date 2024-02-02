Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank soars 2.35%, up for fifth straight session

UCO Bank soars 2.35%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 50.05, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.43% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 70.86% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 50.05, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 21937.05. The Sensex is at 72269.99, up 0.87%. UCO Bank has risen around 21.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 14.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6466.45, up 2.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 780.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 337.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

