Uflex has appointed Arun Kumar Sharma as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective July 10, 2026.

The appointment is on a full-time employment basis.

Sharma is a qualified Chartered Accountant with over 35 years of experience in finance and leadership roles. He has held senior positions in finance, including serving as a Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Uflex, Sharma was associated with the Jubilant Group, where he handled various responsibilities as CFO and Head of Group Treasury.

The company informed that the appointment is not applicable for disclosure of relationships between directors, as it does not involve appointment to the Board.