Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.06% to Rs 118.66 crore

Net profit of UFO Moviez India reported to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.06% to Rs 118.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 408.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales118.6687.86 35 408.24395.92 3 OPM %12.3012.43 -16.118.10 - PBDT18.0411.89 52 66.9235.06 91 PBT7.65-0.69 LP 24.13-14.47 LP NP6.02-1.18 LP 16.36-13.21 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty around 22,550 mark; VIX spurts 6.32%

Nifty slides below 22,200; media shares in demand

Nifty below 21,700; Media shares under pressure

Barometers came off day's low, media shares slip

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ICRA consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story