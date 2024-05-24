Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 703.39 croreNet profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 42.26% to Rs 88.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 703.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 688.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.81% to Rs 299.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 208.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 2809.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2699.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
