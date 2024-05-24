Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 703.39 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 42.26% to Rs 88.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 703.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 688.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.81% to Rs 299.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 208.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 2809.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2699.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales703.39688.16 2 2809.262699.94 4 OPM %14.1411.79 -12.8710.44 - PBDT130.7196.18 36 451.77324.49 39 PBT116.7582.11 42 399.22278.22 43 NP88.3062.07 42 299.59208.33 44

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

