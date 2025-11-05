UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 110.78 crore

Net profit of UFO Moviez India reported to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 110.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.110.7896.6319.2110.3820.828.8410.64-0.647.52-0.88

