Ugro Capital has received credit ratings from India Ratings & Research as under:

Instrument Amount (Rs crore) Rating Non-convertible Debentures

850

IND A+; Stable (upgraded) Non-convertible Debentures

250

IND A+; Stable (assigned)

Bank loans

1850

IND A+; Stable (upgraded) Bank loans

750

IND A+; Stable (assigned) Commercial papers

200

IND A1+(upgraded) Sub-debt

50

IND A+; Stable (upgraded)

