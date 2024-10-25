Ujjivan SFB appoints S. Balakrishna Kamath as CFO

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank inform that its board has appointed S. Balakrishna Kamath as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank.

Kamath has been appointed as the CFO of the bank in order to fill the vacancy caused by the early retirement of erstwhile CFO, Ramesh Murthy. He will take charge on or before 3 January 2025.

Kamath is a qualified CA and CS with over 30 years of experience in corporate finance and corporate governance. He has multi-functional experience of around 27 years of working in Tata Group out of which 18 years in various senior positions (CFO/CS/Compliance Officer) across key group companies.

He is presently in employment with Credit Access Grameen where he was designated as the CFO from 2020 till August 2024.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank serves approximately 92 lakh customers through 752 branches and 23,746 employees spread across 326 districts and 26 states and union territories in India.

The bank reported 28.89% decline in net profit to Rs 233.03 crore despite of 15.20% rise in total income to Rs 1,820.04 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 3.89% to close at Rs 36.59 on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News