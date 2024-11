Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has approved a proposal for sale of NPA and written-off loans to ARC as listed below:

- MicroBanking Pool size of Rs. 270.35 crores [Rs. 207.98 crores NPA [DPD 180+] and Rs. 62.36 crores written off.

- Bank carries an overall provision of 85.61% on the above pool

Powered by Capital Market - Live News