Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UK Pound Losing Ground Below $1.26 Mark; FOMC Eyed For Further Cues

UK Pound Losing Ground Below $1.26 Mark; FOMC Eyed For Further Cues

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

UK pound is seen losing ground against the dollar on Tuesday tracking a bounce back in US benchmark treasury yields and greenback alike. The benchmark 10-year treasury yields are trading above 4.3% whereas dollar index has strengthened its grip further over 104 mark. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies rose to around 104.30 on Tuesday, recouping some losses from recent sessions as investors continued to assess the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy. Last week data showed higher than expected US consumer price and producer prices that pushed back expectations of an early Federal rate cut. This week's focus will be on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. GBPUSD has given up $1.26 mark attained on Friday and is quoting at $1.2582, down 0.21% on the day. Meanwhile, on the NSE, GBPINR futures are seen descending through the day and trading now at 104.44, down 0.12% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

China Market falls after disappointing after PMI

Pound Flares Up Impressively After Bank Of England Holds Rates Steady, GBPINR Hits 105.70 Mark

INR hovers around 83 per US dollar mark

INR Extends Steallar Show, Hits Near 82.80 Per US Dollar Mark

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

INR breaks under 83 per US Dollar mark on strength in equities

Aurionpro Solutions wins orders of Rs 10 cr for its Interact Suite

Nifty hovers below 22,150; media shares in demand

CIE Automotive slips after Q4 PAT drops 9% YoY to Rs 177 cr

Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story