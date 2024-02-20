Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Whirlpool of India Ltd saw volume of 312.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14204.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2203 shares

Bata India Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 February 2024.

Bata India Ltd registered volume of 57026 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12390 shares. The stock slipped 0.17% to Rs.1,430.65. Volumes stood at 10140 shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd registered volume of 3.04 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88661 shares. The stock rose 6.98% to Rs.528.90. Volumes stood at 78352 shares in the last session.

Aarti Drugs Ltd saw volume of 55726 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18635 shares. The stock increased 2.29% to Rs.554.25. Volumes stood at 14167 shares in the last session.

CIE Automotive India Ltd notched up volume of 39370 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15384 shares. The stock slipped 2.10% to Rs.474.15. Volumes stood at 9005 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

