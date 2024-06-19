Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UK Pound Strengthens After UK Inflation Data; BoE Policy Awaited

UK Pound Strengthens After UK Inflation Data; BoE Policy Awaited

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UK pound strengthened above $1.27 mark as services inflation remained high even as annual headline inflation returned to the central banks target of 2% for the first time in more than three years. Consumer price inflation softened to 2.0 percent in May, as expected, from 2.3 percent in April, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in May, the same rate as seen in April. Prices were expected to climb 0.4 percent. Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation decelerated to 3.5 percent from 3.9 percent. The figure came in line with expectations. However, services inflation came in at 5.7 percent compared to 5.9 percent in April. The next trigger for the Pound Sterling will be the BoEs monetary policy decision, which will be announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar steadies after a modest correction below 105 mark led by slower-than-expected United States (US) monthly Retail Sales growth for May. Currently, GBPUSD is quoting at $1.2740, up 0.17% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

British Pound Subdued On Rising UK Unemployment

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

British Pound Attempts Recovery Towards $1.26 Mark; BoE Decision On Tap

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Money Masters Leasing &amp; Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Sakuma Exports gains on bonus share issue proposal

Coal India awards discontinued UG mines to successful private sector bidders

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story