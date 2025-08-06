Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 20.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 60.13 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) declined 20.19% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.60.1353.696.007.842.723.192.352.921.702.13

