Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit declines 53.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit declines 53.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 34.04% to Rs 32.27 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility declined 53.72% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.04% to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales32.2748.92 -34 OPM %12.4915.58 -PBDT2.994.78 -37 PBT1.473.29 -55 NP1.122.42 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 14.94% in the June 2025 quarter

IITL Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Dynamic Industries standalone net profit rises 68.09% in the June 2025 quarter

ISL Consulting standalone net profit declines 10.79% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story