Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit declines 53.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility declined 53.72% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.04% to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.32.2748.9212.4915.582.994.781.473.291.122.42

