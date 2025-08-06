Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 14.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.94% to Rs 365.06 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 14.94% to Rs 51.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 365.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 347.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.365.06347.8620.0419.3078.4970.6368.3159.5951.4644.77

