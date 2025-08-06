Dynamic Industries standalone net profit rises 68.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 22.28 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Industries rose 68.09% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.2818.068.668.031.611.141.090.650.790.47

