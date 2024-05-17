Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 79.46% to Rs 44.56 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 2.91% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.46% to Rs 44.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.75% to Rs 5.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 124.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.5624.83 79 124.06107.36 16 OPM %9.8513.21 -10.5511.34 - PBDT3.242.30 41 9.418.59 10 PBT3.012.09 44 8.547.81 9 NP1.771.72 3 5.985.82 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 3.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Ultracab (India) Limited receives Rs 47.78 crore order from Sterling &amp; Wilson Pvt. Ltd

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit rises 880.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 93.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story