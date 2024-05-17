Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 93.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 93.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 21.58% to Rs 5189.34 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 93.24% to Rs 54.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 808.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.58% to Rs 5189.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4268.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.59% to Rs 2229.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2194.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.64% to Rs 18869.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15904.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income5189.344268.25 22 18869.6215904.70 19 OPM %32.6352.20 -49.4044.45 - PBDT64.161060.88 -94 2942.912892.99 2 PBT64.161060.88 -94 2942.912892.99 2 NP54.63808.29 -93 2229.562194.64 2

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

