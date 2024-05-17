Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 34.35% to Rs 7.11 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 40.91% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.35% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.51% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.23% to Rs 30.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.1110.83 -34 30.9139.24 -21 OPM %8.160.28 -5.113.77 - PBDT0.540.59 -8 1.992.56 -22 PBT0.210.28 -25 0.671.28 -48 NP0.130.22 -41 0.521.03 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd forays entry in Solar

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 51.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 93.24% in the March 2024 quarter

UR Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Varroc Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 64.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 47.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story