Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.35% to Rs 7.11 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 40.91% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.35% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.51% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.23% to Rs 30.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

