Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 55.99% to Rs 4.43 crore

Net Loss of Unjha Formulations reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.99% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.68% to Rs 18.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.432.84 56 18.5013.15 41 OPM %1.35-3.87 -3.193.35 - PBDT0.02-0.12 LP 0.540.41 32 PBT0-0.17 100 0.460.33 39 NP-0.18-0.22 18 0.280.28 0

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

